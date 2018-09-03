India president in Nicosia for talks

President of India Ram Nath Kovind is on an official two-day visit to the Republic of Cyprus, where he is expected to sign a number of bilateral agreements between the two countries.



Kovind, who is the first Indian President to visit the island in nine years, arrived Sunday evening at Larnaca International Airport where he was greeted by Acting Foreign Minister, Energy Minister Yiogos Lakkotrypis.



On Monday morning the Indian president arrived at the Presidential Palace with his spouse, where they were greeted by President Nicos Anastasiades and the First Lady during an official welcoming ceremony.



“I am happy to be here,” Kovind told the presidential couple as he exited his vehicle.



A day earlier, the Indian president wrote on Twitter, in Greek, that he was pleased that he was embarking on a visit to Cyprus, saying he was bringing along warm and friendly wishes across from the Indian Ocean to the waters of the Mediterranean Sea.



The two men and their delegations joined a meeting at the Palace where a number of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed later in the day.



The Indian president will also meet House Speaker Demetris Syllouris and later address Parliament during a full session in the evening.



Kovind will also visit the University of Cyprus campus where he will unveil the bust of Rabindranath Tagore, one of the greatest poets of India.



