Convicted former power firm executive returns to prison

A convicted former power firm executive who was last month controversially released from jail on health grounds, was expected to return to Halkida Prison on the island of Evia Monday.



Earlier Monday, Aristides Floros, 39, appeared before an appeals prosecutor and waited for around an hour in order to receive his jailing orders.



An investigation by anti-corruption prosecutors into the circumstances that led to his release is ongoing.



Floros, who was convicted to 21 years in prison in February 2017 for embezzlement, smuggling and money laundering over the Energa power company scandal, as well as to another 13 years in 2014 for ordering an assassination attempt against a lawyer, was arrested August 24 at his home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada.



He had been released from Halkida Prison after presenting judicial authorities with medical evidence that he suffered a disability.