Greek authorities investigate death of Australian Instagram model

Greek authorities are investigating the death of an Australian Instagram model that was found dead on a Mexican billionaire’s yacht docked on the Ionian island of Cephalonia.

Sinead McNamara, 20, was reportedly found in critical condition on the vessel on Thursday. She died while being airlifted to a hospital in Athens. 

The yacht, Mayan Queen IV, on which the victim reportedly worked as a crew member, is owned by 87-year-old mining magnate Alberto Bailleres. He and his family had reportedly left the vessel days before the death occurred.

The details surrounding her death are not clear.

