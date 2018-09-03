Greek authorities investigate death of Australian Instagram model

Greek authorities are investigating the death of an Australian Instagram model that was found dead on a Mexican billionaire’s yacht docked on the Ionian island of Cephalonia.



Sinead McNamara, 20, was reportedly found in critical condition on the vessel on Thursday. She died while being airlifted to a hospital in Athens.



The yacht, Mayan Queen IV, on which the victim reportedly worked as a crew member, is owned by 87-year-old mining magnate Alberto Bailleres. He and his family had reportedly left the vessel days before the death occurred.



The details surrounding her death are not clear.