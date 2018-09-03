Lesvos memorial to drowned refugees destroyed

A memorial on the Aegean island of Lesvos erected in memory of the hundreds of migrants and refugees who have perished while attempting the crossing from Turkey to Greece and the European Union has been destroyed by vandals.

Skai reported that the monument in the small harbor of Thermi, some 8 kilometers from the main town of Mytilene, was demolished entirely, down to its concrete base.

According to the report, the memorial had also been targeted by vandals last November, with local reports pointing the finger at a far-right group known to be active in the area.