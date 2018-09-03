ATHEX: Credit sector stocks weigh on main index

While bank stocks tumbled 3 percent on Monday on the Greek stock market, several non-banking blue chips and mid-caps enjoyed a rise at the start of the week. Consequently, although the benchmark’s early losses were contained, the growth data didn’t really make any impact on the day’s trading.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 726.13 points, shedding 0.48 percent from Friday’s 729.62 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.58 percent to 1,909.59 points, while mid-caps expanded 1.96 percent.

The banks index declined 2.98 percent, as Piraeus fell 5.42 percent, National shrank 4 percent and Alpha gave up 2.97 percent. OPAP advanced 1.94 percent.

In total 45 stocks posted gains, 51 took losses and 21 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 59.8 million euros, down from last Friday’s 129.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index rose 0.43 percent to close at 74.06 points.