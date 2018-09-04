A corruption prosecutor on Monday night questioned a doctor who appears to have orchestrated the release from prison last week of convicted embezzler Aristides Floros on the grounds of medical evidence that has been called into question.

The doctor at the capital's Evangelismos Hospital is suspected of arranging it so that Floros, 39, would be given medical certificates claiming he suffered from seizures and had a disability of 67 percent, which was the lowest limit required to ensure his release from Halkida Prison in Evia on health grounds.

All of the medical documents came into question shortly after Floros's release sparked a public outcry and were sent for re-examination to the Halkida council of appeals court judges by a Supreme Court prosecutor.

Late Friday, a doctor whose signature appeared on one of the certificates that allowed Floros to walk out of prison just 36 months into his 21-year sentence for embezzling funds from the state through the power firm he ran, Energa, claimed it had been forged and denied any involvement in the case.

The case has now been put in the hands of a corruption prosecutor, who is responsible for probing the scope of the involvement of doctors at the state hospital in the case.