Workers shut down services at central Athens fund building

Workers at the downtown Athens headquarters of social security fund EFKA have shut the doors to the building and are refusing to conduct any business with the public since operating hours began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

In an announcement explaining the extreme course of action, the EFKA employees complained about being forced to work in poor conditions, as their offices are not air-conditioned and cleaned regularly.

They claim to have sent repeated requests for repairing the air-conditioning system and providing cleaning services to EFKA's management, which is located right across the street on downtown Aghiou Constantinou and, according to the announcement, “in a show of arrogance and insensitivity seems untroubled by such issues.”