Greek police rescue 60 migrants dumped on northern highway

Authorities in northern Greece have rescued 60 Iraqi migrants, including 27 children, found walking along a major highway after a smuggling truck dumped them far from their destination.

Police said the migrants, who had illegally entered Greece through the land border with Turkey, were found on Tuesday 15 kilometers (9 miles) west of Thessaloniki.

They had been brought by truck from the border, having paid about $2,000 each to a smuggling gang. Authorities believe the driver abandoned them to avoid police roadblocks near Thessaloniki.

Thousands of economic migrants or refugees illegally enter Greece every year from Turkey, despite bilateral deals and an agreement between the European Union and Turkey intended to stem the flow.

Most hope to move on from Greece to more prosperous countries in central and western Europe. [AP]