Relatives of eight Mati wildfire victims file suit

The relatives of eight people who perished in last month's wildfire in Mati, east of Athens, have filed a lawsuit against high-ranking state officials, accusing them of criminal negligence.

The 65-page lawsuit names the former general secretary for civil protection, Ioanna Kapaki, Attica Regional Governor Rena Dourou and Marathon Mayor Ilias Psinakis, as well as high-ranking officers of the Greek police and fire service, and the Rafina coast guard.

Charges range from manslaughter, arson and exposure to danger in a detailed account of the events that led to the death of the eight victims, among 98 who died in the July 23 fire.

An investigation is currently under way into the circumstances that resulted in such a big loss of life.

Several survivors have filed suit against state agencies.