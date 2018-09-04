EuroTragedy | Athens | September 5

The Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) is organizing a public debate, in English, at the Aigli conference center at Zappeio, to coincide with the presentation of the book “EuroTragedy: A Drama in Nine Acts” by Ashoka Mody. Mody is a Charles and Marie Robertson visiting professor in International Economic Policy at the Woodrow Wilson School of Princeton University and former deputy director of the International Monetary Fund’s Research and European departments. The presentation starts at 7 p.m., with registration through www.eliamep.gr.



Aigli, Zappeion Garden, tel 210.336.9300