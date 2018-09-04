WHAT’S ON |

 
The New Normal | Athens | September 5

TAGS: Design, Lecture

Associate professor of Visual Arts at the University of California, San Diego, and director of the Center for Design & Geopolitics at the California Institute of Telecommunications and Information Technology Benjamin H. Bratton is visiting Athens to speak on “The New Normal,” a postgraduate program at the Strelka Institute in Moscow, a speculative urbanism think-tank and a platform for a new discourse and new models for design practices. His lecture, which will be in English, will take place at Romantso, starting at 7 p.m., and admission is free of charge.

Romantso, 3-5 Anaxagora, Omonia, tel 216.700.3325

