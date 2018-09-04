Minoan Dress | Athens | September 6

British School archaeologist Diana Wardle will be delivering a lecture and conducting a presentation on traditional dress in the prehistoric Aegean at the National Archaeological Museum in Athens on Thursday, September 6, starting at 6 p.m. The presentation will feature experiential costumes designed by Wardle on the basis of the available evidence regarding how the people of Minoan societies dressed, which will remain on display alongside the exhibition “Countless Aspects of Beauty,” through September 16. Visitors should book in advance for a tour of the display.



National Archaeological Museum, 44 Patission & 1 Tositsa, tel 213.214.4856