Greek shooter Anna Korakaki wins gold in ISSF world championship

Greece's Olympic medalist Anna Korakaki became the new air pistol champion at the 10m air pistol event at the 2018 World Shooting Championship in Changwon, South Korea, on Tuesday.

The Rio 2016 Gold and Bronze medalist beat Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic with a tally of 241.1 points.



This victory means Korakaki qualifies for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



“This title is just massive, so I'm very glad. I cannot find words to tell you how happy and excited I am,” she told journalists.



“It makes me feel very confident for the upcoming competitions.”



President Prokopis Pavlopoulos congratulated her on her new title.



“My warmest congratulations for your new international success, which seals the continuous and impressive progress in achieving your goals,” he said in a statement.