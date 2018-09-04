Hash hauls in western Greece

Police in western Greece on Tuesday announced the seizure of more than 192 kilograms of hashish in two operations in the regions of Thesprotia and Aitoloacarnania.



The operation in Thesprotia on Monday evening led to the arrest of two Greek nationals – a man, 47, and a women, 46 – who were transporting 99 parcels of hashish weighing a total of 106.7 kg in their car.



Police in Aitoloacarnania arrested two foreign nationals – a man, 21, and a woman, 20 – after finding 85.9 kg of hash in 85 parcels in the trunk of their car.