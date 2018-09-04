Call for decongestion of Samos migrant camps

Local authorities on Samos have called for the immediate decongestion of migrant reception centers on the eastern Aegean island.



According to the latest data, the number of asylum seekers at centers on Samos rose to more than 4,000 at the weekend.



Of these, 3,817 live in squalid conditions at a reception center in Vathi designed to accommodate just 648 people.



The island’s municipal authorities called on the Migration Policy Ministry to fulfill its commitment to reduce overcrowding on all the islands.



Last week, the United Nations Refugee Agency called on Greek authorities to speed up the transfer of eligible asylum-seekers to the mainland, as the situation had become untenable.