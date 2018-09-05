Panathinaikos has chosen former Manchester United forward Federico Macheda as its sole signing over 23 years, in a bid to add some experience and leadership to its youthful roster.



Having already a perfect start to its season with two wins in as many league games, the Greens presented on Tuesday their big signing of the transfer season, the 27-year-old free agent who has also played for Lazio, Sampdoria, Novara and Stuttgart. He has signed a three-year deal.



The Rome-born striker stated he has chosen shirt n.9 because he has always scored many goals bearing this number, and that he is ready to become the team’s leader on and off the pitch.



Panathinaikos was last season penalized for financial irregularities with a transfer restriction of only one player aged over 23 and a six-point deduction from this season’s tally.



Meanwhile reports suggest the deal between club owner Yiannis Alafouzos and the head of the Empire Asia investment fund, Pairoj Piempongsant is completed and the Thai entrepreneur will inject 10 million euros in the share capital increase of the club from September 21 to take over the Athens giant’s majority stake.



Reports add that former Chelsea manager Avram Grant will be introduced as the club’s new chief executive officer. Sporting director Nikos Dabizas and manager Giorgos Donis will remain at their posts.