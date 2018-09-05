Panama-flagged cargo ship runs aground in Evia

Panama-flagged general cargo ship “Arslanbey” run aground in a sandy area off the northern coast of Evia on Tuesday night, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported on Wednesday.



The ship, with a crew of 14 foreign nationals, was travelling from the Russian port of Rostov-on-Don to Istanbul, Turkey, having previously called on the port of Amaliada, in Magnesia.



No injuries or pollution were immediately reported.



The shipping company that owns “Arslanbey,” which has not been named, has commissioned a private firm to detach the vessel from the sand, the news agency said.