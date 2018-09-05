NEWS |

 
TV regulator publishes final list of winners in licensing tender

TAGS: Television

Greece's broadcasting regulator, the National Council for Radio and Television (NCRTV), published on Wednesday its final list of media companies that will receive one of the five 10-year nationwide broadcasting licenses, following a meeting of its board.

The successful applicants are SKAI, Star, Alpha, ANT1 and Epsilon, who were picked in a tender called by the regulator in 2017. NCRTV rejected a sixth bidder, Tileoptiki Elliniki SA.

The regulator said the next step is for each media group to pay within 15 days the first instalment of the 35-million-euro license fee, amounting to 3.5 million euros.

A government-organized auction for TV licenses in 2016 was revoked by a top Greek court which ruled that NCRTV must oversee such a competition.

