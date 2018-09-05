TV regulator publishes final list of winners in licensing tender
Greece's broadcasting regulator, the National Council for Radio and Television (NCRTV), published on Wednesday its final list of media companies that will receive one of the five 10-year nationwide broadcasting licenses, following a meeting of its board.
The successful applicants are SKAI, Star, Alpha, ANT1 and Epsilon, who were picked in a tender called by the regulator in 2017. NCRTV rejected a sixth bidder, Tileoptiki Elliniki SA.
The regulator said the next step is for each media group to pay within 15 days the first instalment of the 35-million-euro license fee, amounting to 3.5 million euros.
A government-organized auction for TV licenses in 2016 was revoked by a top Greek court which ruled that NCRTV must oversee such a competition.