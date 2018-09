Local vocalist Sugahspank has teamed up with four-piece band the Swing Shoes for a series of appearances on the Greek capital's live music circuit. On Thursday, September 6, they will be performing at the Numismatic Museum's garden in an evening of swing, funk and soul. The show starts at 9 p.m. and admission is free with a one-drink minimum charge.

Numismatic Museum, 12 Panepistimiou,

Syntagma, tel 210.363.2057