Known for its remixes of Greek songs from the 1940s, 50s and 50s, local act Imam Baildi joins forces with Greek-Ugandan singer Idra Kayne, for a high-energy show at the Bolivar Beach Bar on Friday, September 7. The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 10 euros in advance at www.viva.gr or 13 euros at the door on the night.

Bolivar Beach Bar, Poseidonos Avenue,

Alimos, tel 6970.367.684