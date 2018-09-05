Goran Bregovic | Athens | September 8

Mixing traditional brass band sounds with rock and folk elements, renowned Bosnian composer and performer Goran Bregovic comes to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) with his Funeral Band to perform selections of the stunning film music that helped earn him a global reputation. The show will take place on the Great Lawn on Saturday, September 8, starting at 9 p.m., and admission is free of charge.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org