Union says ambulance shortage resulted in tourist's death

A 74-year-old British tourist died on the southeastern Aegean island of Kalymnos on Tuesday night because there was no ambulance available to take her to hospital, according to the national union of public hospital workers (POEDIN).

In a statement, POEDIN said the local hospital on Kalymnos does not provide an ambulance service at night.

The woman fell ill while on a yacht docked at Emporios and the local hospital was notified to dispatch an ambulance.

“The hospital’s reply was that there is no night shift and that she should be transferred by private means,” POEDIN said.

She was eventually taken to hospital in a jeep provided by a private individual. However, the woman died in hospital and her body was transferred to the island of Rhodes for an autopsy.