During a meeting at the Tourism Ministry in Athens on Wednesday, Greek Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura and Polish Ambassador Anna Barbarzak discussed the expansion of tourism cooperation between Greece and Poland.



The ambassador stressed the ever increasing flow of visitors from Poland to Greece that last year amounted to a remarkable 1 million tourists.



Kountoura spoke of a dynamic tourism overture to the Polish market, to be implemented through targeted promotional activities.



She informed the ambassador that, in association with the Greek National Tourism Organization and the Foreign Ministry, the ministry is planning new promotional actions and initiatives for 2019 in the context of the Joint Greek-Polish Action Plan, launched on the occasion of the centenary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.