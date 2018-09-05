Three-month T-bills sold at unchanged rate

Greece raised 812.5 million euros in a 13-week treasury bill auction on Wednesday, the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced.



The three-month treasury bills were sold at a yield of 0.65 percent, unchanged from the previous similar auction carried out in August, according to an e-mailed PDMA press statement.



The debt-ridden country has conducted monthly treasury bill auctions to cover maturing debts and meet its financing needs since it was shut out of international capital markets in 2010.



On August 20 Greece exited the third in a series of bailout programs that helped keep it afloat and in the eurozone over the past eight years, and it is preparing for its full return to the markets in coming months.



[Xinhua]