Athens Medical holds summer seminar for US students

TAGS: Education, Health

Listed Athens Medical Group staged a three-week educational seminar for pre-med students from the US at the Athens Medical Center this summer.

The seminar formed part of the Atlantis program that is aimed at pre-med students from the US observing healthcare activities as well as cooperation and mutual communication between US universities, future professionals in the medical sector and health systems around the world.

