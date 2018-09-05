Athens Medical holds summer seminar for US students
Listed Athens Medical Group staged a three-week educational seminar for pre-med students from the US at the Athens Medical Center this summer.
The seminar formed part of the Atlantis program that is aimed at pre-med students from the US observing healthcare activities as well as cooperation and mutual communication between US universities, future professionals in the medical sector and health systems around the world.