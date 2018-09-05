Renovation of US Embassy starts

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt (center right) and Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis (center left) break ground for the renovation of the American Embassy in Athens on Wednesday. “This is a very, very big week for the US-Greece relationship as we get ready for the Thessaloniki International Fair. Truly a landmark event in our partnership with Greece,” Pyatt said. “It’s only fitting, I think, that we launch our TIF week by marking the beginning of the five-year, 300-million-US dollar project to... restore the Walter Gropius Building to its former glory.” The embassy was inaugurated in 1961. [Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]