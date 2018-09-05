AHI hails American military chief’s Athens visit

The results of Tuesday’s meeting between the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine General Joseph Dunford and Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis were hailed on Wednesday by the American Hellenic Institute (AHI) as a reaffirmation of its policy positions on US-Greek defense cooperation.

“It is refreshing to hear the US’s top military official state that he welcomed seeing the Eastern Mediterranean region ‘through a Greek lens,’ gaining great benefit from the Greek perspective,” AHI president Nick Larigakis said.



Dunford told reporters that the bilateral relationship between the two NATO allies “is probably as good as it has been in many, many years” and during his meeting with Apostolakis expressed US interest in increasing its use of military bases and ports in Greece.