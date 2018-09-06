Fare dodgers on the decline on Athens transport system

The Greek capital’s public transport operator OASA announced a 12.12 percent increase in revenues in July, when measures went into effect as part of a crackdown on fare dodging on buses, the Athens metro and the ISAP electric railway.

These measures included a ban on passengers boarding buses via the back door as well as the activation of ticket barriers at metro and ISAP stations.

According to OASA estimates, one in three bus passengers sneaked into buses before the ban on back-door entry was implemented.

Nonetheless, OASA said that 14 percent of passengers still avoid paying for a bus ticket.