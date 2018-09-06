Opposition New Democracy would do well to highlight the huge differences between the conservative party and ruling SYRIZA on key issues.

Despite its reversals on a number of issues, such as foreign policy, the dominant party in the coalition government remains trapped in its leftist ideology, fixated on the same notions that represent its original 3 percent of voter support.

The main opposition therefore needs to speak out boldly on issues such law and order or private tertiary education, areas in which its opinions are completely different to those of the leftists.

After all, the party’s aim is not just to woo voters ahead of general elections next year but also to win a strong mandate to bring about meaningful change.