A lawsuit filed by a woman who lost her husband and two children in July's wildfires in east Attica has been sent to Parliament so that lawmaker can debate whether to lift the immunity from prosecution of two politicians.

The discussion will address whether MPs should send to trial former citizens' protection minister Nikos Toskas and ex-interior minister Panos Skourletis, named in the lawsuit by Varvara Fytrou, whose husband Grigoris, 54, daughter Evita, 13, and son Andreas, 11, perished when trapped on a cliff by the fire on July 23.



Fytrou's suit also names Attica Regional Governor Rena Dourou, former general secretary for civil protection Ioanna Kalpaki, Marathon Mayor Ilias Psinakis and the former chiefs of the Greek fire service and police.

The July 23 wildfire claimed 98 lives and destroyed thousands of properties and businesses.