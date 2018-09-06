Greek composer Vangelis tops chart of sporting music

Award-winning Greek composer Vangelis has not only found himself in the lofty company of Giacomo Puccini, Gustav Holst and Maurice Ravel, but has also knocked them out of the park after his emblematic theme song “Chariots of Fire” was voted by listeners of the UK's Classic FM as the top selection in the Sporting Music Countdown.

Penned by Vangelis in 1981 for the historical drama of the same name on British runners Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams in the 1924 Olympic Games, the soaring melody earned the Greek composer an Oscar for Best Original Score, among other accolades, and was also chosen for the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Games.

Coming in second place is Puccini's “Nessun Dorma” (sung by Pavarotti for Italia 1990), followed by “World in Union” (Rugby World Cup theme) by Holst with lyrics by Charlie Skarbek, and Ravel's “Bolero” (Torvill & Dean, Sarajevo Olympics 1984).

Voting took place via classicfm.com and the results were announced last week.