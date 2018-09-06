Grandson remanded over double killing in northern Greece

A 24-year-old man who is described as suffering from “psychological problems” was remanded into custody on Thursday just hours after his grandparents were found stabbed to death in their home.

The incident occurred in the town of Kavala in northern Greece, where police, found the suspect's grandfather, aged 85, and grandmother, 80, dead in their home in the suburb of Profitis Ilias.

A coroner dispatched to the scene ascertained that both the victims had been stabbed several times with a sharp object.



The young man reportedly confessed to the crime.