Vandals paste 'butcher' sign on Alexander the Great statue

Unknown vandals glued letters made out of an undisclosed material and spelling the word “butcher” in Greek beneath the name of Alexander the Great on a statue of the Macedon general in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday night.



The letters have been removed from the base of the statue, around which demonstrators gathered during protests against the deal signed earlier this summer with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), which foresaw the Balkan country being named “North Macedonia.”



The incident occurred amid heightened police security in the northern port city ahead of the Thessaloniki International Fair, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday.