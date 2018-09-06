Vandals paste 'slaughterer' sign on Alexander the Great statue

Unknown vandals on Wednesday night glued letters spelling the word “slaughterer” beneath the name of Alexander the Great on an emblematic statue of the Macedon general in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

The letters have been removed from the base of the statue, which has become the centerpiece of protests against the deal signed earlier this summer with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), renaming the Balkan country “North Macedonia.”

The incident occurred amid heightened police security in the northern port city ahead of the Thessaloniki International Fair, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday.