Clarity of Shapes | Athens | To September 9

Greek-born designer Minas celebrates his 80th birthday this year, as well as 50 years of nonstop creativity. To mark the occasion the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex is hosting a show titled “Minas: Clarity of Shapes – Photographed by C. Coutayar,” featuring black-and-white portraits of famous and less familiar people wearing the minimalist designer's jewelry, along with an exhibition of signature pieces created by Minas. A limited-edition coffee-table book featuring the exhibition’s works is also available for purchase at the museum.



Benaki Museum, Pireos 138 & Andronikou, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr