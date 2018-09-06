Christian Ronig | Thessaloniki | September 7

German singer-songwriter Christian Ronig – the talent behind the excellent English adaptation of “Minore tis Avgis” called “Dawn in Minor” – will appear at the Lazariston Monastery as part of the venue's summer festival, on Friday, September 7. Ronig, an expat and fan of Greek music and culture, will be performing selections from his album “Greece is Mine.” Tickets cost 10 euros in advance from www.viva.gr or 12 euros on the night at the door, which opens at 9 p.m.



Lazariston Monastery, 21 Kolokotroni, Stavroupoli, tel 2310.589.200