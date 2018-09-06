Duchenne Awareness | Athens | September 7

The Muscular Dystrophy Association of Greece has organized a special event at the Technopolis complex to mark Duchenne Awareness Day on Friday, September 7. Starting at 5 p.m., the event will include talks by carers and experts on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) – whose symptoms appear at a very young age and which limits life expectancy – before the release of 500 red balloons into the sky representing the young men and boys who suffer from the disease in Greece. Admission is free of charge.



Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.346.1589