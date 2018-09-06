ND lambasts leftist gov’t over Rouvikonas raids

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused the leftist-led government of showing “outrageous tolerance” for law-breaking activity on Thursday after members of anarchist group Rouvikonas barged into the headquarters of the Federation of Northern Greece Industrialists in downtown Thessaloniki.



“There can be no democracy without the implementation of the rule of law, and there can be no prosperity without a feeling of security,” Mitsotakis said.



“Security will be restored across the country,” Mitsotakis said. “I cannot accept that an entire country is every week being humiliated by an organization which chooses to take the law in its own hands and by a government which is merely watching it in a provocatively indifferent way, obviously because it feels that it shares certain ideological and political resemblances, and perhaps because activities of that sort remind it of its own past,” he said.



Earlier Thursday, an undisclosed number of Rouvikonas members unfurled a banner and scattered fliers stating that they were members of the group, which has carried out dozens such actions against perceived targets, as well as declaring “war on the war of the bosses.”



The action took place amid an increased police presence in the northern port city just days ahead of the launch of the Thessaloniki International Fair, where Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will be making the keynote speech on Saturday.



Later on Thursday, Rouvikonas targeted the Ministry of Agricultural Development in Athens. Again, protesters scattered fliers throughout the building.