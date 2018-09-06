Man mugged in Pyrgos by youths aged 12, 17 and 18

A 12-year-old boy was among three young males who mugged a 75-year-old man in the town of Pyrgos, southern Greece, on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.



The minor along with two youths aged 17 and 18 threatened the man with a screwdriver in a hospital parking lot before making off with 100 euros.



Police said they have arrested the 18-year-old later and are looking for the other two.