Man mugged in Pyrgos by youths aged 12, 17 and 18

TAGS: Crime

A 12-year-old boy was among three young males who mugged a 75-year-old man in the town of Pyrgos, southern Greece, on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

The minor along with two youths aged 17 and 18 threatened the man with a screwdriver in a hospital parking lot before making off with 100 euros.

Police said they have arrested the 18-year-old later and are looking for the other two.

