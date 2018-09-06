Vast majority of Greeks expect more austerity

Nine in 10 Greeks believe that austerity policies will continue in Greece despite the exit from the eight-year bailout period on August 20, according to the results of a survey released on Thursday.



Some 89 percent of respondents in the opinion poll by Metron Analysis for the General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE) said they expect more painful measures in the future, because Greece is still bound by commitments to meet certain goals in coming years under the bailout agreements with international lenders.



