In the footsteps of Minoan worshippers

Archaeologists at the Bronze Age palace complex of Zominthos on the island of Crete said in their annual report for this year that excavations of the site have yielded new insights into religious practices during the Minoan era. More specifically, archaeologists said the natural rock upon which the complex was built had served as an outdoor area of worship from around 2000 BC. The report said worshippers deposited votive offerings in special cavities on the site, recalling practices of Minoan sanctuaries on mountain peaks. [Ministry of Culture/ANA-MPA]