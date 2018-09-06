Golden Dawn supporters stage anti-mosque rally

Hundreds of extreme-right Golden Dawn party supporters protested the construction of a state-funded mosque – the capital’s first – at a rally in Athens Thursday.

No arrests were reported during the demonstration which was held at the construction site of the mosque near central Athens.

Speaking at the rally, GD leader Nikos Michaloliakos described members of the leftist-led coalition as “traitors” to the nation.



Girl attacked on Lesvos

Meanwhile, a 9-year-old Greek girl on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos was reportedly assaulted by four men who mistook her for a refugee because she was wearing a head scarf.

According to the local Empros newspaper, the incident occurred in a churchyard in the region of Geras.

Police were reportedly notified of the attack but did not make any arrests as the four men allegedly apologized.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) reported that groups have been roaming the area of Geras over the past month looking for asylum seekers.