Trump: FYROM deal ‘historic’

US President Donald Trump has described the name deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia as a “historic” one that will boost security, stability and prosperity in the entire region.

In a message to his counterpart Gjorge Ivanov on the occasion of FYROM’s independence day Friday, Trump said many things happened this year that Skopje should take pride in, citing the name deal signed in June under which FYROM will be called North Macedonia, which, he said, paves the way for its membership in the European Union and NATO.

FYROM will hold a referendum to ratify the deal on September 30.