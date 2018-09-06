Trump hails Prespes agreement, says ‘paves the way for Macedonia’s membership in NATO, EU’

US President Donald Trump has described the name deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia as a “historic” one that will boost security, stability and prosperity in the entire region.

In a message to his counterpart Gjorge Ivanov on the occasion of FYROM’s independence day Friday, Trump said many things happened this year that Skopje should take pride in, citing the name deal signed in June under which FYROM will be called North Macedonia, which, he said, paves the way for its membership in the European Union and NATO.

FYROM will hold a referendum to ratify the deal on September 30.



Below is the full statement as carried by the MIA news agency:



On behalf of the American people, I congratulate you and the citizens of Macedonia on the occasion of your Independence Day on September 8. Macedonia has much to be proud of this year. The historic Prespa agreement resolves the long-standing name issue with Greece and paves the way for Macedonia’s membership in both NATO and the European Union. The agreement and Macedonia’s membership in NATO will bolster security, stability and prosperity throughout the entire region. The United States stands ready to support Macedonia, especially with respect to upcoming discussions on your membership in NATO. I wish the people of Macedonia my very best on this special day said the note published Thursday by the US embassy in Skopje.