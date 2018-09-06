Tsipras to meet US Commerce Secretary

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras meets Friday in Thessaloniki with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, banking on the American official’s endorsement of the Greek economy.

Ross is due to represent the United States at the annual Thessaloniki Trade Fair (TIF) which begins Saturday and where the US will be the honored country.

Tsipras is hoping for positive statements about the outlook of the Greek economy in the post-bailout era and an invitation of sorts by Ross to American businesses to invest in Greece.

The government is also pushing for joint projects by Greek and American companies that will send the message that Greece is an attractive option for investors.