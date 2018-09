The Panama-flagged general cargo ship Arslanbey that ran aground on a sandbank off the northern coast of Evia on Tuesday night, is pictured before it was successfully refloated Thursday. The vessel, with a crew of 14 foreign nationals, had been traveling from the Russian port of Rostov-on-Don to Istanbul when it ran aground under unknown circumstances after calling on the port of Amaliada in Magnesia. [Intime News]