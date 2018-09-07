Greece has not only the capacity but also the obligation to play a leading role in the economy of the Balkan peninsula.



This year’s annual Thessaloniki International Fair, which gets under way tomorrow with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s keynote address, presents this country with a unique opportunity to underscore that ambition.



At the same time, the international fair in the northern port city provides a platform for connecting big American corporations with potential local partners.



However, as foreign officials keep cautioning, it is up to the Greek government to let the words turn into action.