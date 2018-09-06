The three consortiums bidding for the construction project of the fourth Athens metro line have been short-listed for the second stage of the tender. The three suitors have been asked to table their financial and technical offers by December 10, so that the selection process for the biggest public works project of the next decade can begin.

After the exclusion of the FCC-Archirodon-Mytilineos consortium, Attiko Metro announced on Thursday that the three consortiums short-listed for the phase of the binding bids are that of Aktor with Ansaldo STS and Hitachi Rail Italy, that of Terna with Vinci and Siemens, and that of J&P Avax with Ghella and Alstom Transport.

Representatives of the three bidders have now received the details of the project so they can assess them and submit their bids in the next three months. However, the extent to which the project will be subsidized by European funds is in doubt as the funding time is running out.

The construction period for the project is eight years. The Athens metro’s planned Line 4, known also as the U line due to its shape on the map, will start from Galatsi, head south to the city center and then northeast to Goudi. It includes 15 stations and 12.8 kilometers of tunnels, while the concession project will also include the construction of two more buildings at Sepolia.