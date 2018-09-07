ELSTAT publishes its 2018 living conditions report

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) on Friday published its “Living Conditions in Greece” report for 2018.

In Greek and English, the publication includes data on a wide range of factors such as labor, health, education and technology that affect living conditions, as well as data on poverty, social exclusion and other factors that affect quality of life.

It further offers comparative tables with other European Union countries on selected social indicators.

For the full report, click here.