Tax evasion crackdown launched on Ionian islands

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue and the Economic Police have launched a crackdown against tax and social security evasion on the islands of the Ionian, which started yielding results even from the first day on Thursday.

Of the businesses checked on the first day of the three-day operation the islands of Cephalonia, Corfu, Ithaca, Lekfada, Paxoi and Zakynthos by 100 officers of the two agencies, 63 percent had failed to issue receipts for goods and services sold, and 80 percent were in violation of social security laws.

Of the more notable instances, in the resort of Cavos in Corfu, which is popular among backpackers, three businesses were shut down for 48 hours for failing to issue receipts, while in Laganas in Zakynthos, also popular with young budget tourists, three establishments did not have POS machines, while a fourth was found to have officially suspended business in 2011 but was operating as usual.

Labor laws are also being flouted, preliminary findings indicate, as 14 of 25 businesses checked in Kefalonia and on Zakynthos were found to be in violation of some regulation or other, while on Corfu nine inspections rooted out eight law-breakers.